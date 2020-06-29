Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will make a bid to avoid suspension for an alleged shoulder charge at the judiciary on Tuesday night.

If unsuccessful, he will have to watch from the sidelines against the Broncos on Saturday night.

The incident took place in the 61st minute of the Warriors’ 50-6 smashing at the hands of the Storm on Friday night.

Elsewhere, Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue has accepted a two-week suspension for a shoulder charge on Titans prop Sam Lisone.

If Ofahengaue had challenged the suspension and failed, he would have missed three games.

Also, Brisbane winger Corey Oates (contrary conduct) and Raiders flyer Jordan Rapana (high tackle) have accepted $550 fines for their actions on the weekend.