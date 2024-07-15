New Zealand Warriors skipper Tohu Harris has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 NRL season.

A late withdrawal from the team's Round 18 clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs after sustaining a chronic wrist injury, the club has confirmed that their veteran will undergo surgery.

Subsequently, this will see him ruled out for the remainder of the season in a massive blow to the Warriors' finals chances as the competition enters the backend of the season.

The surgery comes after he sat on the sidelines for four weeks to treat the injury after appearing in the first ten matches of the season.

The 32-year-old is averaging 132 running metres and 37 tackles per match this year.

Tohu Harris has been ruled out for the Warriors this week - succumbing to an ongoing wrist injury with no expected return at this stage. Has been dealing with the issue since at least Round 7 & missed 3 weeks since then. Strapping/guard has become more robust in recent times too pic.twitter.com/mszmL0gOFG — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 5, 2024

Casualty Ward

Rocco Berry (shoulder) - Estimated Return Date: Indefinite



Tohu Harris (wrist) - Estimated Return Date: TBC

Shaun Johnson (Achilles) - Estimated Return Date: 4-6 weeks

Luke Metcalf (leg) - Estimated Return Date: Late season

Marcelo Montoya (groin) - Estimated Return Date: Round 19-20

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (calf) - Estimated Return Date: Round 22

Paul Roache (ankle) - Estimated Return Date: Round 20

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (concussion) - Estimated Return Date: Round 19-20