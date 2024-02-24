The New Zealand Warriors have reportedly signed the younger brother of star hooker Wayde Egan to add more versatility to their junior ranks.

After playing with the Lithgow Storm in New South Wales, 18-year-old Tallan Egan has been nabbed up by the Warriors, per Wide World of Sports.

Reuniting with his brother in New Zealand, he is currently plying his trade with the club in the SG Ball Cup.

It also marks a rare occasion where the Warriors have recruited someone from Australia rather than their plethora of juniors in New Zealand.

Unlike his brother Wayde, Tallan plays in the halves in either the five-eighth or halfback position and will likely be moved up to a developmental or train-and-trial contract in the near future.