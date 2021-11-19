The New Zealand Warriors have reportedly made a 180-degree turn on their stance regarding young half Chanel Harris-Tavita.

It has been widely reported previously was that the Warriors weren't going to offer him a contract until at least Round 6 in the 2022 season.

That was to give them time to see how he would pair with the incoming Shaun Johnson, and to make a call on his future.

Harris-Tavita, through his agent Stan Martin, responded to that by electing to test the open market.

CHANEL HARRIS-TAVITA

Halfback Warriors 2021 SEASON AVG 0.2

Try Assists 0.2

Tries 193.4

Kick Metres

While it's not clear whether Harris-Tavita has received any offers or not from other clubs at this stage, the Warriors are reportedly changing their stance, according to a New Zealand Herald report.

According to the report, the Warriors have put a two-year extension for the 2023 and 2024 seasons in front of the 22-year-old.

The prodigiously talented youngster made his debut at the club in 2019 and has gone on to play 37 matches, including 11 in 2021. It may have been more if he didn't struggle with injury.

The decision and timing of the Warriors' back flip is a surprising one, given they have just locked up Luke Metcalf from the 2023 onwards, with the Sharks' rookie electing to jump ship to Auckland.

The Warriors reportedly see him as a big part of the club's future.

The club also have Ash Taylor on a train and trial deal for the summer. The former Titan, who along with five other players was let go by the Gold Coast at the end of the season, is pushing for a spot in the Warriors' top 30 for 2022.

He has now begun training, and the timing of the decision on Harris-Tavita could also speak volumes about what the club have seen from Taylor in the opening weeks of pre-season.

Harris-Tavita's 2020 form may be forcing the hand of the Warriors, with the youngster kicking for 170 metres per game and laying on six tries as well as scoring two of his own in 13 appearances.