The New Zealand Warriors have announced they will rename their stadium to Shaun Johnson Stadium for the star playmakers final home game.

Johnson announced a number of weeks ago that he would hang up the boots at the end of the 2024 NRL season, and now the Warriors have confirmed they will honour the club legend by renaming the stadium in his honour.

The Warriors, who finish the season with a bye have just two games left to farewell Johnson and are now mathematically out of finals contention.

In what will be another sell out for the club - marking a perfect record in Auckland for the season when it comes to attendance - Johnson will be the key focus of the evening during the clash against the red-hot Canterbury Bulldogs.

“We really appreciate Go Media and Auckland Stadiums making it possible for our home to be known as Shaun Johnson Stadium this week,” New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George said in a statement revealing the news.

“It's a truly special occasion for us to be able to honour Shaun this way in his last game at the place he loves so much. More than that, it's a wonderful way for our members and fans to send him off.

"It's a truly special occasion for us to be able to honour Shaun this way in his last game at the place he loves so much

“Shaun picked up the baton from people like Stacey Jones and inspired a whole generation of kids to play the game as well as inspiring a new generation of fans to watch the game.

“For those lucky enough to have bought a ticket to the game this week, they're going to celebrate Shaun's career with us at the stadium.

“Hopefully he goes out there and puts on a clinic like he has done so often over the years here and enjoys the moment for what it is.

“At the same time Jazz and Addin will be given a special send-off to thank them for their fantastic efforts for our club.

“For those who are there it's going to be an awesome and emotional night.”

Kick-off is set for 6pm (AEST) - 8pm (local) on Friday.