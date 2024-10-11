The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed Marcelo Montoya has been released from the final year of his contract in Auckland.

The outside back has been a permanent part of Andrew Webster's side in recent times, racking up 27 appearances in 2023 during the club's run to a preliminary final, before following that up by playing another 19 games this year.

All up, he has managed 82 appearances for the Warriors since joining the club from the Canterbury Bulldogs at the start of 2021, scoring 30 tries.

But with a number of young players coming through the system in New Zealand, as well as salary cap headaches, the Warriors have agreed to release Montoya.

Montoya now returns to the Bulldogs on a two-year deal through to the end of 2026, where he played the first 54 games of his career between 2017 and 2020, scoring 19 tries.

Warriors head of recruitment Andrew McFadden said Montoya had found long-term security by moving back to Australia.

“We were happy for Marcelo to see out his contract with us but we're really pleased he has found a club back in Australia giving him longer term security,” McFadden said in a club statement confirming the news.

“He has been a terrific person to have at our club for the last four seasons. He made a major contribution on and off the field and we wish him and his wife Tayla all the best for their future.”

The Bulldogs' signing of Montoya could well mean it's the end of the road for Josh Addo-Carr at Belmore, who has a year to run on his own deal but has been linked with an exit in recent weeks following an off-field incident at the start of the finals.

Montoya, at 28 years of age, is a Fijian representative and could slot straight into Addo-Carr's spot at the Bulldogs, although competition for spots will be heavy given the likes of Blake Wilson will be pushing for the vacant wing spot.

Phil Gould - Canterbury's director of football - said he would complement Canterbury's squad.

“It's always pleasing to bring a local junior back home,” Gould said.

"Marcelo is very passionate in the way he conducts himself both on and off the field. His versatility in the backline and his experience will certainly complement our squad as he enters this next chapter of his career at the Bulldogs."