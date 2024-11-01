New Zealand Warriors prop Bunty Afoa has emerged as a potential target for Super League clubs in 2025, with both NRL and English sides reportedly interested in his robust skillset and experience.

Afoa, a steadfast one-club figure for the Warriors with nearly 150 NRL appearances since his 2016 debut, has been given the green light to explore new opportunities for the next season, and it appears both Super League and NRL clubs are already showing interest.

With the Warriors informing both domestic and international clubs of Afoa's availability, speculation is mounting over where the seasoned forward might land.

While he is exploring options within the NRL, a move to the Super League remains a realistic possibility for the Samoan International, especially as several clubs are set to shuffle their squads over the coming weeks.

Super League teams, including the Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and St Helens, currently have open overseas quota spots, making them potential destinations for the versatile prop.

Afoa's background, which includes eight caps for Samoa, enhances his appeal as he brings both international and high-stakes NRL experience.