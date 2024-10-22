TAB has extended its sponsorship of the One New Zealand Warriors, securing a partnership that will now run through to the end of the 2029 season.

The five-year sponsorship renewal will see TAB continue its support of the popular game day destination, the TAB Clubrooms, located in the East Stand.

This venue was a crowd favourite throughout a remarkable season, during which the One New Zealand Warriors sold out every hospitality package for all 10 home games at Go Media Stadium well before the season even began.

“We couldn't have been more delighted with the incredible support the One New Zealand Warriors received at Go Media Stadium this year,” said Cameron Rodger, Managing Director New Zealand of Entain Australia and New Zealand, the operators of TAB.

“The energy and experience of a game day in the TAB Clubrooms is exceptional as is the whole experience of a home game at the stadium. We love being part of it.”

This partnership unites two iconic New Zealand brands with a common goal: delivering exceptional game-day experiences for members and fans alike.

“TAB has been part of our fabric since the outset in 1995,” said One New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“And here they are entering our 30th anniversary season by reinforcing their commitment to this great club for another five years."

The renewed partnership with TAB also includes signage at home games in New Zealand, player appearances, and expanded social media engagement opportunities, further strengthening the connection between the brand and the Warriors' fanbase.