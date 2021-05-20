The New Zealand Warriors have announced new deals for Top 30 duo Adam Pompey and Taniela Otukolo.

Pompey has signed a new extension with the Warriors that will keep him in Auckland until the end of the 2023 season.

The explosive centre has enjoyed a steady starting role under coach Nathan Brown, already adding eight games to his career tally this year – which stood at just 18 matches prior to the 2021 season.

“I’m really grateful to be with the club long-term. Looking back to when I first signed, I’m happy with the progress I’ve been able to make,” Pompey said, per the club website.

“I’ve just kept fighting to try to get a spot in the team. Now I have to try to hold onto it.”

Otukolo has signed a new deal that will secure his services to the club until the end of 2024 season, with the teenager showing plenty of promise as he edges closer to an NRL debut.

The 18-year-old has been named in Brown’s extended side on several occasions this season and is waiting in the wings for his first opportunity at senior level.

“Taniela has been so impressive in his training and his development to earn a spot in our 21-man NRL squad over the last month,” Brown said.

“He’s eager to learn and is always working hard on his game. I’m sure we will see him in our game day 17 at some stage if he keeps working hard on the basics.”

Pompey has been named at centre for this weekend’s clash with the Tigers, while Otukolo has once again been named in the 21-man squad for Friday’s clash.