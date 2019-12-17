Cody Walker has reportedly signed a two-year extension with the Rabbitohs, with the club set to announce the move on Wednesday.

Walker was asking around for a deal worth around $850,000 a season, although the Bunnies were hellbent on sticking with their $650,000 offer.

The two parties have since found some common ground and agreed a deal, with the Daily Telegraph understanding it’s around the $650,000 figure the Rabbitohs wanted.

With that move now sealed, it means Wayne Bennett’s side can look ahead to Latrell Mitchell and Jai Arrow.

The Rabbitohs are still looking to bring Arrow in for the 2021 season, while some reports believe they could look to grab Mitchell on a one-year deal, with an option to review and extend it during the year.