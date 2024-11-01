Sydney Roosters star halfback Sam Walker has reportedly signed his contract extension with the Sydney Roosters.

A two-year offer is believed to have been on the table for a number of weeks now, with Walker mulling over the details while he recovers from an ACL injury which ended his 2024 campaign just weeks out from the finals getting underway.

Channel 9s Danny Weidler is now reporting that the deal is done, and that Walker's extension through to the end of 2027 will be announced soon.

It takes him off the open market on the same day that it opened for all players off-contract at the end of 2025, and keeps the potential future Queensland State of Origin player out of the grasp of prying rival clubs who undoubtedly would have begun working on offers for the half.

A crucial cog in the system for the Roosters, the tri-colours were well below their best in attack during the finals and were ultimately defeated in the preliminary finals.

Despite at one stage struggling to become a permanent first-grader, the 22-year-old has now notched up 77 NRL appearances and had a career-best year in 2024, where he scored seven tries and assisted another 21 across his 21 games, to go with ten forced dropouts and 250 kicking metres per contest.

Walker's role at the Roosters in 2024 will go up another level following the departure of Luke Keary, with another youngster Sandon Smith, set to join Walker in the halves.

That, of course, will need to be kicked down the road, though, as Walker commences the 2024 season sidelined while he recovers from the ACL injury that ended his 2024 campaign.

Walker is due back from injury around May.