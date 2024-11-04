The Sydney Roosters have confirmed the re-signing of Sam Walker in an enormous boost for the club.

Already contracted for the 2025 NRL campaign, Walker has added a two-year extension to his time at Bondi and will remain part of Trent Robinson's squad until at least the end of 2027.

Walker spent the 2024 campaign beginning to recognise his enormous potential before suffering an ACL injury in Round 26 against the Canberra Raiders.

That ruled him out of the finals series, and means he will also miss the first half of the 2025 campaign before being able to return for the tri-colours.

Despite that, he has spent the last months negotiating his future, with Walker always likely to remain at the Roosters rather than test the open market, and now confirming it.

Walker said the Roosters feels like home.

“I'm really happy to be extending with the Roosters. This Club feels like home and I'm grateful for the support of ‘Robbo', my teammates and all the staff,” Walker said in a club statement.

“I'm looking forward to getting back to training later this month so I can keep working hard on my rehab and play my role for the team."

Mitchell Aubusson, the Roosters director of football, confirmed Walker is part of the club's long-term plans.

“Sam's dedication to improving his game and his commitment to the team is a reflection of the terrific person he is on and off the footy field,” Aubusson said.

“He is a much-loved member of our Club for the player and person he is, and an important part of our long-term plans, so it's great that he will continue to represent the Roosters well into the future,” he added.

Walker has played 77 NRL games since his debut in 2021.