We are looking back at the best NRL teams of the century and asking you – who is the greatest?

We’ve put 16 of the best sides from the 2000s in a head-to-head elimination tournament where the winner will be voted by you!

There are two groups and four matchups in each section. The winner of each group advances to the grand final.





The winner of the polls, as voted by you, will determine who will advance to the next round where we will post an article showing the upcoming matchups.

Please note: This is a look at each team’s individual season, not the club’s dynasty or period over multiple years. Some dynasties have been incredible, but we are focusing on the best season in those successful periods.

Let’s have a look at our semi-final matchups …





GROUP 1

Sydney Roosters (2018) vs North Queensland Cowboys (2015)

One may be a clear favourite when it comes to this matchup, and the other one may have ridden their luck when they won the grand final, however, this matchup is a surprising one.

On one hand, there was one player leading all the stats for the North Queensland Cowboys and that was Jonathan Thurstan, who had the most try assists (33), most line-break assists(33), most field goals (6) and most line engaged (178).

While the Roosters had an even share in their player stats in 2018 as Latrell Mitchell scored the most points (248), Blake Fergusson had the most post-contact metres (1,843), most run metres (5,400) and had the most all runs in the season (546). Jake Friend had the most tackles (1,255) and the most charge downs (3), while Cooper Cronk had the most kicks with 317.

Despite finishing third with 38 points in 2015, the North Queensland Cowboys weren’t considered to have the best-attacking team or the best defensive team that year but they scored the most points (681), tries (118), had the most field goals (7), most possession (56 per cent), most line engaged (484), most line breaks (127), most post-contact metres (16,846), most decoy runs (1,273). They also led the way in all run metres (47,420), all runs (5,117), try assists (95), all receipts (11,893) and had the most total kicks of any team with 590.

In comparison, the Roosters claimed the minor premiership with 34 points and had the best defence, conceding 15.04 points per game (73.84 per cent), however, they only led in three areas of play such as try assists (84), total kicks (511) and post-contact metres (14,317)

They were ranked 10th for field goals (2), fourth for most line engaged (362), 11th for most possession (47), third for most points (596), fifth for most line breaks (106), eighth for decoy runs (1,261), second for all run metres (43,052), third for all runs (4,518), third for all receipts (10,321) and second for most tries (98).

VOTE IN THE POLL BELOW 👇





GROUP 2

Brisbane Broncos (2000) vs Melbourne Storm (2017)

This matchup is quite possibly the hardest one to split. Both sides considered to have the best defence and attack throughout their respective seasons.

The Broncos had the best-attacking team in 2000, averaging 26.77 points per game (126.84 per cent), while they also had the best defence conceding 14.92 points per game (70.69 per cent).

They also scored the most points in the season (696), and had the least amount of points scored against them too with 388.

While the Storm in comparison averaged 26.38 points per game (128.65 per cent), while only conceding 14.00 points per game (68.28 per cent).

They also scored the most points in 2017 when they scored 633 while conceding the least amount in 2017 in which 336 points were scored against them.

The 2000 Broncos were also the best home team that year, winning 12 games and drawing one, while not losing a home game.

In comparison, the Storm won nine home games that year and lost three.



If this game was to be played at an away venue the Storm would have the upper hand here as they won 11 away games while only dropping one. Whereas the 2000 Broncos won six away games and lost six.



A real tough matchup to split.