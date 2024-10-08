After 13 seasons and 170 games in the NRL and Super League, Zane Tetevano has confirmed his retirement from rugby league, which saw him honoured on 2024 Grand Final Day.

Debuting in 2011 with the Newcastle Knights (2011-14), Tetevano also played for the Sydney Roosters (2017-19), Penrith Panthers (2020) and Leeds Rhinos (2021-23) throughout his career.

Throughout these matches, he scored six tries and 24 points. In the international arena, he played ten matches for the Cook Islands and three Tests for the New Zealand Kiwis.

He was also a member of the Manly Sea Eagles squad in 2014 and the Canterbury Bulldogs roster this season but never played a match for either team.

Returning to the NRL this year, he spent most of his time in the Ron Massey Cup and NSW Cup competitions before leaving midway through the season to play for the Wyong Roos in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.

Coming through the junior ranks at the Newcastle Knights, Tetevano would make his NRL debut for the side in 2011 against the Cronulla Sharks in Round 11 but was sacked due to disciplinary reasons.

After two years away from the game, he would work hard to get another shot at the NRL. Signing a contract with the Sydney Roosters in 2018, he would find most of his success there and would even manage to be a part of the 2018 NRL Grand Final team.

The following year, he was named to take part in the 2019 Grand Final but would be replaced by Jake Friend at the last minute.