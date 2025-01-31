Parramatta Eels' backrower Shaun Lane is in a race against time to be fit for the opening round of the 2025 NRL season after undergoing minor knee surgery.

The 29-year-old had an operation to address a meniscus injury, which was discovered during his rehabilitation from a hamstring issue suffered late in 2024.

Lane is unlikely to feature in any of Parramatta's pre-season trial matches as he focuses on his recovery.

The scenario isn't all negative though, with Lane already back into a modified running program and aiming to rejoin the main squad within two to three weeks.

The Eels' first game of the season is against the Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park on March 9, leaving Lane with limited time to prove his fitness.

If he is unavailable, Parramatta will need to rely on their backrow depth, with Jack Williams, Kelma Tuilagi, Kitione Kautoga and Charlie Guymer all in contention to fill the void.

Lane's absence would be a significant blow for the Eels, given his experience and versatility in the backrow.