With the Parramatta Eels’ quest to sign Martin Taupau looking all but over after reports Des Hasler squashed a potential deal, the western-Sydney club looked outside of Sydney in a frantic search for front-row recruits on deadline day.

A Daily Telegraph report on Monday suggested the club were making a last-ditch effort to sign David Klemmer before the transfer deadline.

It's understood Parramatta were keen on securing a forward to complement their already strong starting pack featuring Junior Paulo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard, as well as lock Ryan Matterson.

Klemmer has wasted little time in shutting down the rumours however, telling The Newcastle Herald via text message that he wasn't going anywhere on Monday afternoon.

"No not true. I'm committed to the club," Klemmer said.

Klemmer is reported to be on around $800,000 a year with Newcastle until the end of next season, but despite his profile and the fact he’s been one of the team’s most consistent performers all season, the deal may go ahead.

The Telegraph reported that Knights coach Adam O’Brien was set to meet with club officials on Monday afternoon to make a call on the offer from Parramatta.

Earlier this year NSW coach Brad Fittler copped plenty of criticism for looking past Klemmer to the Newcastle bench and picking Jacob Saifiti for an Origin debut, while Klemmer was in a fine vein of form and possessed a wealth of experience at that level compared to his clubmate.

Klemmer would have brought this wealth of experience to a Parramatta side struggling for consistency and now facing a number of weeks without star playmaker Mitchell Moses. His addition would enhance a dynamic and intimidating forward pack trio that also includes recent NSW Blues selections Junior Paulo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Still only 28 years old, Klemmer has already played at every level. He’s played 19 Tests for the Kangaroos, made 14 Origin appearances and played 190 NRL games.

All parties have until midnight tonight to finalise a deal for the remainder of 2022.