One of the best young forwards in rugby league has signed a new long-term contract that will see him promoted to the Sydney Roosters Top 30 roster.

An impressive Roosters junior, De La Salle Va'a, has been earmarked as the future of the Roosters alongside his older brother Xavier Va'a.

After reports emerged earlier this season that the Sydney Roosters had tabled the prop a new extension, Zero Tackle can reveal that Va'a has signed a three-year contract until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

The new contract will see him promoted to the club's Top 30 roster from next season onwards as he looks to make his NRL debut and cement a regular spot in the first-grade team.

Signed by the Roosters from the Brisbane Broncos Academy, De La Salle is already bigger than most NRL forwards and made his NSW Cup debut earlier this season.

He also went on to showcase his talents in the annual U19s State of Origin match at Leichhardt Oval earlier this year for the QLD Maroons, where he played alongside the likes of Coby Black, Israel Leota and Stanley Huen.

A Highfield Eagle junior, the front-rower stands at an impressive 198cm and 114kg and is the perfect replacement for the retiring Jared Waerea-Hargreaves - the veteran will retire at the end of the season and finish his career in the Super League.

Progressing through the club's ranks, Va'a has made 12 appearances in the NSW Cup this season as he furthers his development.

These matches saw him record 172 tackles (95.6 per cent tackle efficiency), 833 total running metres (69 per match), nine tackle busts, and 319.7 post-contact metres.

Sydney Roosters 2025 Full Squad and Best 17

1. James Tedesco

2. Dominic Young

3. Mark Nawaqanitawase

4. Billy Smith

5. Daniel Tupou

6. Sandon Smith

7. Sam Walker

8. Lindsay Collins

9. Brandon Smith

10. Spencer Leniu

11. Nat Butcher

12. Angus Crichton

13. Victor Radley

Interchange

14. Connor Watson

15. Egan Butcher

16. Terrell May

17. Siua Wong

Rest of squad

18. Junior Pauga

19. Naufahu Whyte

20. Tyler Moriarty

21. Chad Townsend

22. Robert Toia

23. De La Salle Va'a

24. No player signed.

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Roster spots open: 7

2025 development list

1. Xavier Va'a