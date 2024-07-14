Four players have been charged by the NRL's Match Review Committee from Saturday's Round 19 action, with three penalised for making dangerous contact.

Gold Coast pair AJ Brimson and Chris Randall can both accept fins for making dangerous contact during the eight-point win over Parramatta.

Brimson's charge, which is the first offence against his name, was classified as a grade 1 charge, with the Queensland representative facing a fine between $750-$1000 depending on whether he enters an early guilty plea or challenges the charge and loses.

Randall's dangerous contact charge, also grade 1, has the Titans hooker facing a fine ranging between $1800-$2500 due to the charge being the second offence on his rolling record.

Brisbane's Brendan Piakura is facing the same penalty for his own dangerous contact charge from Saturday's loss to St George Illawarra.

From the same match, Dragons forward Francis Molo was handed a contrary conduct charge by the MRC.

Molo can accept a $1800 fine with an early guilty plea or challenge the charge at the risk of having the financial sanction rise to $2500.

No other players were cited by the MRC from Saturday's matches.