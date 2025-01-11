Two-time premiership winner Justin O'Neill has secured his first coaching gig, which will see him work under a former teammate.

Beginning his coaching career, O'Neill has been named as an assistant coach of Melbourne Storm's SG Ball Cup team after hanging up the boots at the end of the 2021 season.

The club has confirmed that O'Neill will work under former Storm teammate Matt Duffie, who has been crowned as the club's new head coach after three years as the coach of the Storm Academy team.

Entering the coaching ranks for the first time in his career, O'Neill played 190 matches for the Melbourne Storm (2010-14) and North Queensland Cowboys (2015-21) across 12 seasons in the NRL.

Winning two NRL premierships as a player in 2012 and 2015, he was also selected on four occasions to represent the QLD Maroons in the State of Origin arena and played two Tests for Australia in 2016.