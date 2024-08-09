The St George Illawarra Dragons have provided an injury update on four members of their squad ahead of Saturday night's blockbuster clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Speaking through the club's website, Dragons' Physical Performance Manager Dan Lawson has provided updates on Ben Murdoch-Masila, Sione Finau, Jesse Marschke and Fa'amanu Brown.

Off-contract at the end of the season, Murdoch-Masila could have featured in his last match for the club but underwent surgery on "a Lisfranc injury to his foot" and will be on the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

Playing in the NSW Cup last week, the club confirmed that Finau had sustained a hamstring injury which will probably "see him out for the rest of the year", according to Lawson.

However, Lawson revealed that Marschke and Brown will both be available for selection from next week after sustaining respective hamstring injuries.