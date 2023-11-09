The Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly emerged as the surprise front-runners to secure the signature of Tom Eisenhuth.

The departing Melbourne Storm centre and second-rower was confirmed to have made his exit from the Melbourne-based club at the end of 2023, alongside a host of other players which included the English Super League bound duo of Jayden Nikorima and Tariq Sims.

But Eisenhuth, who has served as a handy back up at NRL level and brings plenty of experience with him, is yet to sign a new deal.

The 31-year-old, who debuted for the Panthers in 2012, but then didn't play another NRL games until 2019 with the Melbourne Storm, has played 58 games in the last five years for Craig Bellamy's side.

It means he has a total of 59 NRL games under his belt, to go with countless more across the NSW Cup and QLD Cup.

A former New South Wales under-18s and Australian Junior Kangaroos player who hasn't quite gone on to the heights that may have once been expected of him, Wide World of Sports are now reporting that both the Panthers and Dragons are showing interest.

As it stands, the Panthers are the front-runners, but may only have a supplementary deal for the centre and second-rower, with their Top 30 reportedly full.

Penrith are a side made up of local juniors though, and Eisenhuth's return could make him a handy addition able to play first-grade from Round 11.

If it's not at the Panthers, then it's believed the Dragons, who still have three Top 30 spots available, will be the ones to secure Eisenhuth.

"I spoke to Penrith's recruitment man Jamie Jones and he said they may have something," his manager Chris Haddad told the publication.

"If not then we are looking at the Dragons."