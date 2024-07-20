Sydney Roosters winger Daniel Tupou is set to reduce a major burden for the club by extending his career for at least the next two seasons.

The 33-year-old had been rumoured earlier this year to be weighing up either retirement, or moving to the English Super League to finish his career.

However, the towering former New South Wales Blues winger, who was at one point approached by the Catalans Dragons alongside New Zealand Warriors' outside back Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, has now reportedly been offered a new deal by the Roosters.

News Corp are reporting that the new deal will represent a two-year extension to see out his career, with Tupou set to play on until at least the end of 2026.

It comes after Tupou only committed for the 2024 season when he last re-signed with the Bondi-based club last year.

It's a big boost for the Roosters, who are set to be short in the outside backs next season.

Despite adding the signature of Wallaby Mark Nawaqanitawase, who could line up at either wing or centre, the club are preparing for the twin losses of Joseph Suaalii (Australian Rugby Union) and Joseph Manu (Japanese Rugby Union) at the end of the 2024 season.

That leaves them short a pair of outside backs, with Suaalii able to play either wing or centre.

With Tupou to continue his tenure at Bondi, it's likely that Nawaqanitawase will be trained in the centres, while Billy Smith will take over on the other side of the park in the three-quarters, although questions will continue to linger over his injury problems.

The Roosters, who will be looking to add more man power through signings in their outside backs, also have the likes of Alex Young, Lewis Murphy and Tyreece Tait, who played junior Origin a handful of weeks ago, coming through the ranks as players who will be pushing for spots in the outside backs next season.