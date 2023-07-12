Manly Sea Eagles utility back-rower Ben Trbojevic is set to miss up to three weeks after suffering a hamstring injury at training on Sunday.

In what is his third hamstring injury of the season, the club confirmed he will miss the next three weeks. Considering his history of injuries, the timeframe isn't bad for Trboejvic as it is only a grade one (minor) strain.

The club also supplied an update on his older brother Tom Trbojevic.

'Turbo' hasn't played a game since leaving the field at the beginning of the second game of State of Origin but is recovering well from torn pec surgery he undertook a fortnight ago- however, he remains in a sling.

The club will also be without Karl Lawton for up to a month after he sustained a calf injury while competing for the Blacktown Workers' NSW Cup win over the Sydney Roosters.