The Gold Coast Titans have announced that three players competing in the NSW Cup and QLD Cup competitions have been granted train and trial contracts with the club for the 2025 NRL season.

Joining Cooper Bai on the train and trial list, Gold Coast has confirmed that Brock Gray, Sean Mullany and Josh Patston have been awarded full-time train and trial deals, meaning they could feature in the NRL in the backend of next season.

Arriving from the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Brock Gray - no relation to fullback Jye Gray - is the younger brother of former NRL player Aaron Gray and has played 129 matches and nine seasons in the NSW Cup competition.

The 28-year-old also spent time at the Sydney Roosters and will be looking to learn from the likes of Beau Fermor and David Fifita in the back row.

After spending the season with the Burleigh Bears, Josh Patston has also earned a deal and previously spent a pre-season with the Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm.

A back-rower like Gray, Patston has made 52 QLD Cup appearances and is likely to learn from the same players during his time under Des Hasler.

The club's last train and triallist is hooker Sean Mullany who spent two seasons in the NSW Cup with the New Zealand Warriors and a further four with the Mackay Cutters.

A Junior Kiwis representative, he has made 58 total appearances in the QLD Cup at either hooker or lock. More recently, he spent the 2024 pre-season with the North Queensland Cowboys and featured in their NRL Pre-Season Challenge matches.