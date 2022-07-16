Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has confirmed star half Luke Keary is likely to return next weekend from concussion.

While Keary has made his way through all concussion protocols to return from yet another head knock that he sustained a number of weeks ago during a Round 14 clash against the Melbourne Storm, the Roosters have taken a cautious approach to his return.

Missing Round 15, he would then miss the representative round and Round 16, before the Roosters had a bye last weekend.

He was tipped to play on the Central Coast this weekend alongside a returning Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and the club debut of Matt Lodge, however, was missing from the team sheet on Tuesday.

In another blow for the Roosters ahead of the clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons, Waerea-Hargreaves has also now been ruled out and is a week away from returning, with Lindsay Collins also missing after playing State of Origin Game 3 for the Queensland Maroons on Wednesday evening.

Robinson told the media on Friday afternoon that Keary has been back training, but wanted to see him get through a full week before naming him, so he should now return in Round 19 against the Newcastle Knights.

“Luke was racing around trying to play his best game against us (at training) yesterday," Robinson said.

“All week he’s trained really well. He’s been vocal, strong.

“He’s looked for those contacts that are going to get him ready to play.

“So it won’t be this week. We just wanted to see him through the week, see how he was after each of those training sessions and then get him into a full week next week.”

The Roosters currently sit in tenth place on the NRL ladder, with Saturday's game against the Dragons a pivotal point in their season given the Dragons are also on the edge of the eight, but two points ahead.

The Manly Sea Eagles, who currently occupy eighth, play the Newcastle Knights later in the day.