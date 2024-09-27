Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has confirmed the departures of seven players following the team's preliminary final loss to the Melbourne Storm on Friday night.

While it was already confirmed that Joseph Manu, Joseph Suaalii, Sitili Tupouniua, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Luke Keary would be departing at the end of the season, the Roosters have now revealed that two others will be joining them.

The list of players farewelled includes Dylan Napa and Michael Jennings.

It is understood that Napa has retired from rugby league, while Jennings has yet to confirm his future but is likely to follow suit.

The decision to say goodbye to the players coincides with ChaD Townsend's arrival from the North Queensland Cowboys for next season.

It also means that Zach Dockay-Clay has not yet been farewelled despite being uncontracted beyond this season, as the club has eight vacant spots left on its roster for the 2025 NRL season.

"There's guys that have impacted the club in the right way as much as any guys over the course of 116 years," Robinson said after the match.

"Jared, Joey Manu, Kez, Sitili, Suaalii and then Naps and Jenko back at home as well.

"Those guys have had a big impact on the history of our club and jersey. We're really proud of where our club is.

"Some guys who put a lot of heart and soul into our jersey and our club. We feel really proud about the time they've had with us."

Roosters Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. James Tedesco

2. Dominic Young

3. Mark Nawaqanitawase

4. Billy Smith

5. Daniel Tupou

6. Sandon Smith

7. Sam Walker

8. Lindsay Collins

9. Brandon Smith

10. Spencer Leniu

11. Nat Butcher

12. Angus Crichton

13. Victor Radley

Interchange

14. Connor Watson

15. Naufahu Whyte

16. Terrell May

17. Siua Wong

Rest of squad

18. Junior Pauga

19. Egan Butcher

20. Tyler Moriarty

21. Chad Townsend

22. Robert Toia

23. De La Salle Va'a

24. No player signed.

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Roster spots open: 7

2025 development list

1. Xavier Va'a