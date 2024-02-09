The connection between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Trbojevic brothers will continue, with the youngest of the brothers, Ben Trbojevic, agreeing to a new contract.

Initially off-contract at the end of the season, Trbojevic has extended his contract with the Manly Sea Eagles until the end of the 2027 season.

The 22-year-old is a local junior from the Mona Vale Raiders Club and has played 26 NRL games since his debut against the Newcastle Knights in 2021, having come through the club's pathways system.

“I just want to put my best foot forward and be in that 17 each week,'' Trbojevic said via Manly Media.

“Obviously my goal is to start. I felt like I took a big step last year in developing more into an edge back-rower.

“I'm loving playing in the back-row. You are just always in the game. It's such an important position in the team. I just want to give my best each week for Manly.”

Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold spoke about Trbojevic's decision to re-sign with the club and was pleased to reward the utility after a great season that saw him make 12 NRL appearances.

“Ben has already made further strides forward this pre-season. He is pushing for a starting position as it stands,'' Seibold said.

“We want to reward Ben not only for the improvement in him but also where we think he can go to over the next three years.

“Obviously the connection and cohesion the three Trbojevic brothers bring to the team as local juniors is something that is really special.

“We feel as though Ben's best footy is in front of him. By extending Ben out for a further three years, it means we have got guys like him, Tolu Koula, Haumole Olakauátu, Taniela Paseka, Josh Schuster, as well as Jake and Tom Trbojevic, all here for the next period of time.

“We feel like we have got the squad in good shape.”