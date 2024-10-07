Tonga have confirmed their 20-man squad for the upcoming 2024 Pacific Championships against Australia and New Zealand.

After playing England at the end of last year, Tonga will play in the Pacific Championships tournament for the first time and will be looking to produce shock wins against their opponents as they enter as the underdogs.

Kristian Woolf has named five debutants in the squad, including newly-crowned premiership-winner Paul Alamoti and Manly Sea Eagles youngster Lehi Hopoate - the son of former NRL player John Hopoate and brother of Will and Albert Hopoate.

Former NRL player Tuimoala Lolohea from the Huddersfield Giants will be the number one playmaker in attack, while their amazing forward pack boasts of the likes of Eliesa Katoa, Keaon Koloamatangi, Haumole Olakau'atu, Felise Kaufusi and veteran Jason Taumalolo.

Tonga Squad

Paul Alamoti (Penrith Panthers)*

Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (The Dolphins)*

Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks)

Siliva Havili (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Lehi Hopoate (Manly Sea Eagles)*

Isaiah Iongi (Parramatta Eels)*

Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks)

Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)

Felise Kaufusi (The Dolphins)

Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

Tuimoala Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)

Soni Luke (Penrith Panthers)

Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Taniela Paseka (Manly Sea Eagles)*

Moses Suli (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)

Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

Sitili Tupouniua (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters)

*Denotes debutant.

Fixtures

October 18: Australia vs Tonga at Suncorp Stadium, Queensland

October 27: New Zealand vs Australia at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

November 2: New Zealand vs Tonga at Go Media Stadium, Auckland

November 10: Pacific Championships Grand Final, CommBank Stadium, Sydney