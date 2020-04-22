For the first time since stepping down as NRL chief executive, Todd Greenberg has spoken to the media after his abrupt departure.

Greenberg shook the NRL world on Monday after he decided to end his four-year reign as the NRL chief executive.

Speaking to Channel 7, Greenberg said he is embracing the time he is having with his family.

“It’s a great time, I’m out walking with my family, with my dogs, I don’t think I’ve ever been happier,” he said.

“I’m not (upset) at all. It’s been a great journey, I’ve had a lovely time working with the NRL.

“(No regrets) whatsoever, I’ve loved every single minute of it.”

Greenberg told the media that over his tenure he had no regrets with how he has dealt with the game.

“No (wouldn’t have done anything differently), not at all. You can’t look through the prism of hindsight, you do what you think is best at the time,” he told the media.

“Everyone’s human, you’re going to make mistakes occasionally but one thing I think people know about me is that I was always upfront, I was always direct, I was always honest, I was always prepared to front the media in good and bad times and there were a lot of difficult moments during my tenure, a lot of hard decisions.

“That’s not to say we got them all right but we were always upfront about it and I always did it with the game’s best interest at heart and that always comes with criticism but that’s okay I’m a realist.”

Despite him overseeing some struggles within the NRL, he is proud of of his accomplishments, particularly the growth of the women’s game over the last couple of years.

“When I reflect on it things like the advent of the womens’ game and the growth we’ve had in NRLW I hope we see that prosper in years to come,” he said.

“Sitting at the 2017 grand final watching Macklemore perform and I suppose seeing the inclusiveness of the sport portrayed was fantastic.

“In more recent times I think the work the game has done on concussion and protocols around players has been world class, so there’s a lot of things I’m proud of, it’s been a wild ride, I’ve enjoyed every bit of it.”