Former NRL bad boy Todd Carney has joined the Gold Coast Titans in a junior pathways job.

It's Carney's first NRL coaching job, with the former five-eighth having played as a captain-coach in Byron Bay during 2024, while he was also part of the Triple M Radio commentary team at points in 2024.

Carney, known for his off-field antics as much as his on-field exploits during a career which saw him play 221 top flight games with the Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks in Australia, as well as the Catalans Dragons, Salford Red Devils and Hull KR in the English Super League, told News Corp that the opportunity was "massive" as he also approaches two years of sobrierty.

"The opportunity to work with the Titans is massive," Carney told the publication.

"It's another step in the right direction. Two years ago I didn't think I'd be working in an organisation within the NRL.

"I feel like I can help in all sorts of areas which excites me.

"It's been a long journey for me and I want to help the next kids coming through."

Carney, despite landing the new role in addition to his work at sporting nursery Keebra Park High School, said he has no intention of becoming a head coach, and instead wants to pour his energy back into his family.

“Doing what I'm doing now in the game is enough. I've got a family at home that I need to be around," the 38-year-old revealed.

“I want to have more kids and I know what it's like to be in an NRL system. You spend a lot of time away from your family and at this stage I don't want that."

The five-eighth, in addition to his 221 NRL games, played one Test for Australia, and three State of Origins for New South Wales.