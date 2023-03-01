Titans youngster Keano Kini has spoken out for the first time after being promoted to the Top 30 squad.

Only 18 years old, Kini's dream has been fulfilled after the departure of Paul Turner to the Dragons. Turner's release has allowed Kini to be instantly elevated into the main squad of 30.

A fan favourite, Kini has admitted he still can't believe where he is and still pinches himself.

"For sure [I pinch myself every day], especially looking up to some of the boys here," he revealed on the Ttitans website.

"It's incredible that I watched them as a kid and are now by their side. I just want to stay confident all the time and try earn their respect and trust."

Signed until 2025, the fullback showed his attacking prowess against the Broncos in the preseason. Playing the entire second half he managed 151 running metres, two tackle busts and one line-break.

A 'Future Titans' graduate, he has continuously been a stand-out in junior competitions. Now in the main squad, he can learn from the likes of Jayden Campbell and AJ Brimson.

Kini will be aiming to make his NRL debut this year just like teammate Alofiana Khan-Pereira. Khan-Pereira will make his debut this weekend against the Wests Tigers.

"It was a privilege to run out with them and it was exciting… I loved it," he said humbly.

"Hearing my family name being called… my dad is a pretty big footy fan and for him to hear it as well, it's pretty cool. Even my family back home, I've made them proud as well."

"It was only one game though, so I feel I've still got more to offer and I want to stay grounded."

"I just need to be patient and keep on learning, not only from the coaches but the players and people around me.