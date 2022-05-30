The Gold Coast Titans will spend another two or three weeks without David Fifita, after the star second rower re-aggravated his knee injury during his return in Friday's loss to the Brisbane Broncos.

Fifita left the field with ten minutes to play in the game, having originally come off the bench in his return to play.

Fifita first injured himself in the Round 8 match against the Penrith Panthers, missing four weeks before being able to return in a final bid to prove his fitness for State of Origin.

He missed selection in Billy Slater's QLD Maroons side for the game, but the club have now revealed his knee injury.

"In his comeback match, David Fifita suffered a low velocity aggravation of his recent MCL sprain right knee and will unfortunately undergo another stint in rehab. The powerhouse second rower is expected to miss the next two to three weeks recovering, prior to returning to play," the club said in a statement.

The Titans also confirmed Esan Marsters has been sent for an MRI scan after suffering a low ankle sprain. News on whether he will miss game time will not be available until scan results are returned.

The Titans, did, however, confirm plenty of good news for a trio who all suffered injuries on Friday.

Toby Sexton was causing the most headaches after he went off and missed most of the second half with a shoulder complaint. He was able to return to the field late in the game though and was found to have only spine stiffness.

The Titans have confirmed he will have a delayed build up, but should be able to play on Thursday.

Both Beau Fermor and Jamayne Isaako also had injury problems, with Fermor suffering a right oblique strain, and Isaako a right shoulder hyper-abduction, however, the duo have been categorised as expecting to be available for selection this week.