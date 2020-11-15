Gold Coast have landed the signing of promising Wests forward Sam McIntyre in a move to replace the departed Keegan Hipgrave, per The Courier Mail.

McIntyre turned down a one-year extension with the Tigers, opting to move north of the Tweed after an impressive 2020 campaign.

The versatile 22-year-old is able to play both on the edges and in the middle, with McIntyre playing 12 games this year including two starts as a second-rower.

While the Titans have bolstered their forward stocks for 2021, Moeaki Fotuaika, David Fifita and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui will need some support when called into State of Origin contention when it returns to its traditional mid-season slot.

McIntyre’s numbers stack up well against Hipgrave’s, with the youngster conceding just three penalties and zero errors across 442 minutes, while Hipgrave conceded five penalties and 11 errors across 791 minutes for the Titans.

McIntyre has also proven to be a reliable defender, boasting a tackle rate of 94 per cent (280/299), with Hipgrave running at 87 per cent (356/411).

The Titans are also hoping to add to either their hooker or centre stocks, with Brian Kelly calling on the club to sign departed Rabbitoh James Roberts.