The Gold Coast Titans have granted an immediate release to prop Leilani Latu, with the Warrington Wolves confirming the signing of the prop forward on a two-year deal until November 2021.

“Leilani and his family have been passionate members of the Gold Coast community, and as a Club, we are supportive of him taking this new opportunity for his career and family,” said Titans Head of Performance Mal Meninga.

“The Titans thank Leilani for his time at the Club, and wish his nothing but the best for the future.”

Warrington head coach Steve Price said was eager to see what Latu would bring to the club.

“We are always looking for quality rugby players to bring to our club and we feel Leilani fits that,” said Price.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and developing his game during his time at Warrington as we feel there is a lot more he can bring to the game.”