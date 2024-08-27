Gold Coast Titans's star fullback AJ Brimson has played his last game for 2024, with the club to now work towards ensuring he is fit for the beginning of pre-season in November.

Brimson has been hampered by a groin injury all season long, and the Titans confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that instead of continuing for the former State of Origin fullback to push through, they will get the jump star on rehabbing the injury to ensure he is ready to go in November when the team return for their second pre-season under Des Hasler.

The fullback, who has also spent time at five-eighth and centre this season, has managed just 13 games in the 2024 campaign.

It marks his second straight year of injury problems, with Brimson only managing 14 games in 2023.

Still one of the Titans' most important players on the park, it remains to be seen where Brimson will line up in the 2025 campaign given the continued emergence of Keano Kini at the club, and the form of Jayden Campbell.

Both players have a preference to play at fullback, while Campbell can play five-eighth.

The duo being in the squad, as well as the presence of Kieran Foran, saw Brimson in the centres for the first four games he took to the park in this year before the experiment was scrapped.

There is no guarantee it doesn't return in 2025 though, with the addition of former Wallaby Carter Gordon - who will likely develop into the halves - further complicating matters, while Kieran Foran has also re-signed to remain with the club through 2025.

The Titans have also confirmed Brimson is the only long-term injury in the NRL squad.