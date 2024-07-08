The Gold Coast Titans have provided an injury update on five players ahead of their match against the Parramatta Eels on Saturday night.

After defeating the Cronulla Sharks and New Zealand Warriors in the past two weeks, Des Hasler's men will be looking to make it three in a row this weekend.

While they will be without prop Moeaki Fotuaika due to Origin obligations, they will face off against the Eels, who will be without Mitchell Moses and Junior Paulo and sit below them on the NRL ladder.

Gold Coast have confirmed that they expect AJ Brimson to return this weekend after being a late withdrawal for last round, and Klese Haas also has a chance of returning.

Brimson has been absent for several weeks while Haas has missed the last two victories with a bruised heel and has returned to training.

The club has also provided updates on three injured outside backs ahead of the clash.

"Harley Smith-Shields had his first hit-out after returning from a long stint on the sidelines with a pec strain and got through unscathed for Ipswich in the Hostplus Cup," the club posted on its website.

"Phil Sami has a minor calf injury and will continue to rehab this week, while Tony Francis is also progressing well."