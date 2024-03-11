NRL Rd 14 - Titans v Rabbitohs
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 03: Keano Kini of the Titans passes during the round 14 NRL match between Gold Coast Titans and South Sydney Rabbitohs at Cbus Super Stadium on June 03, 2023 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The Gold Coast Titans have provided an update on young fullback Keano Kini, confirming that he has no injury concerns and will be available to be selected for Round 3.

Kini was forced to the sidelines in the club's opening match in the 73rd minute. However, medical officials have since confirmed that he only suffered from cramping.

The Titans have also confirmed that veteran five-eighth Kieran Foran is expected to return in Round 3 to face his former club, the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The 33-year-old opted to withdraw from last week's game after experiencing tightness in his calf following a training session. This saw him replaced by Thomas Weaver.

"There were no injuries to arise from the weekend following both the NRL season opener and first round of Hostplus Cup fixtures in an added boost going into the bye," a statement from the club read.

"In further good news, Kieran Foran also expected to return in Round 3 against the Bulldogs after being withdrawn late in a precautionary measure by coach Des Hasler."

NRL Rd 3 - Titans v Storm
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 18: Kieran Foran of the Titans passes the ball during the round three NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Melbourne Storm at Cbus Super Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)