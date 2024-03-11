The Gold Coast Titans have provided an update on young fullback Keano Kini, confirming that he has no injury concerns and will be available to be selected for Round 3.

Kini was forced to the sidelines in the club's opening match in the 73rd minute. However, medical officials have since confirmed that he only suffered from cramping.

The Titans have also confirmed that veteran five-eighth Kieran Foran is expected to return in Round 3 to face his former club, the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The 33-year-old opted to withdraw from last week's game after experiencing tightness in his calf following a training session. This saw him replaced by Thomas Weaver.

"There were no injuries to arise from the weekend following both the NRL season opener and first round of Hostplus Cup fixtures in an added boost going into the bye," a statement from the club read.

"In further good news, Kieran Foran also expected to return in Round 3 against the Bulldogs after being withdrawn late in a precautionary measure by coach Des Hasler."