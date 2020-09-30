Gold Coast outside back Treymain Spry has penned a two-year contract extension with the club, per titans.com.au.

The electric prospect made his debut for the Titans in round nine and ended his first campaign with five games for Gold Coast.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook revealed his excitement with the new deal.

“Treymain is a really exciting young outside back in the game and it’s great that he has extended with our club.

“He’s got so much improvement in him and it’s great that we’re going to get to work with him over the next couple of years and he’s already shown this year with a handful of first grade games that he is up to it and he is only going to get better.

“It’s great news for our Club having Treymain continue with us.”