The Gold Coast Titans NRLW have made a major coup, extending the contract of enforcer Jess Elliston on a long-term contract.

Already signed for next season, Elliston will remain a Titan until the end of the 2027 season in a massive deal, which sees her at the club for four more seasons.

Elliston played every game last season and finished in the competition's top three forwards in the categories of run metres and post-contact metres. This would see her earn a call-up to the Jillaroos squad for the Pacific Championships.

The club's 2021 Player of the Year, Elliston, was born and bred in the Gold Coast and is an alum of Palm Beach Currumbin.

The NRLW's club coach, Karyn Murphy, spoke about her extension, insisting that she's excited to secure her services for the long term and can't wait to see her continue to be one of the competition's best forwards.

“It's fair to say this season has been Jess' best in her career to date and it's incredible to think she hasn't even hit her ceiling of growth yet,” Murphy said.

“Her first year as a regular starter for us up front was extremely impressive, and she was more than deserving of her recent Jillaroos debut. It was the ultimate reward for her season of hard work to become one of the game's leading front rowers.

“I'm extremely pleased we have her in our pack until at least 2027 and I can't wait to see her continue to grow as we aim to lift that NRLW trophy.”