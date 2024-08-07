Gold Coast Titans forward Beau Fermor has been ruled out of this round's clash against the Cronulla Sharks after suffering a highly unusual injury.

One of the best players for the Titans over the past few weeks, along with fellow second-rower David Fifita, the club has confirmed that Fermor has been ruled out of Round 23 due to a bruised kidney.

However, the club doesn't expect him to spend too many weeks on the sidelines, giving him an estimated return timeline over the next fortnight.

This could possibly see him return against either the St George Illawarra Dragons (Round 24) away from home or the Sydney Roosters (Round 25) at their home venue.

"Beau Fermor sustained a bruised kidney in the Titans 46-18 win against the Broncos and will miss his first game of season 2024 as a result," a club statement read.

"Fermor will have tests in the coming week before returning to play in the next fortnight."

It has also been revealed that hooker Sam Verills will play on Friday against the Cronulla Sharks. While AJ Brimson (groin) continues to be monitored and is a chance of returning on Friday evening.