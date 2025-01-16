The Gold Coast Titans are hopeful that Reagan Campbell-Gillard will be fit in time for the club's first game of the 2025 NRL season despite suffering a shoulder injury at training.

The new recruit - who was released by the Parramatta Eels at the end of the 2024 NRL season and spent a month without a contract before being picked up by the Titans on a three-year deal - will miss a month of full training.

The Titans, who released the update on Campbell-Gillard's fitness on Thursday, have a bye to start the season, and expect him to be fit in time for the club's opener on Sunday, March 16 at Homebush against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Campbell-Gillard is the second forward to be left racing the clock for Round 1 in the club's second pre-season under Des Hasler, with David Fifita also struggling to recover from an ankle injury he suffered at the end of last season.

It's unclear at this stage if the representative second-rower will be fit enough to clash with the Bulldogs in Round 2 in what will need to be a strong performance for the Titans as they aim to avoid the horror start that plagued their 2024 campaign.

Pre-season at the Titans has also been predominantly without Tino Fa'asuamaleaui at full fitness, with the club captain only returning to full training this month after he suffered a full ACL rupture in early 2024.

Campbell-Gillard joins the star-studded forward pack on the back of what was statistically his worst season during his time at the Eels, although the veteran will still be out to add plenty to a young side on the Gold Coast.

The Titans, who finished in 14th spot last year, could be looking at a starting middle third rotation which features both Campbell-Gillard and Fa'asuamaleaui, as well as Moeaki Fotuaika, while Des Hasler faces enormous selection questions in the spine as AJ Brimson, Keano Kini and Jayden Campbell all fight for the fullback jersey, and former rugby union player Carter Gordon throws his name into the mix for the five-eighth spot.