The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed NRLW stalwart Steph Hancock will find a new club for the 2024 season.

At 42 years of age, it was unclear whether Hancock would play on for another season in the NRLW, having been part of the Titans' grand final making side last year.

The forward, who is the most-capped Australian women's national team player in history, was non-committal to her future either way after last year's decider, where the Titans came up short against a Tamika Upton-inspired Newcastle Knights' side by just six points.

In a statement released on Monday however, the Titans confirmed Hancock will pursue 'another opportunity' in 2024.

"The Gold Coast extend their sincere and heartfelt thank you to NRLW Titan #6 Steph Hancock, with the rugby league journeywoman set to pursue another opportunity in 2024," the statement read.

Hancock has played 22 games for the Titans since joining the club from the Brisbane Broncos at the start of the 2021 season, which was the Gold Coast's first in a then-expanded six-team competition.

The NRLW is now ten teams strong with more expansion on the horizon.

No other club have confirmed the signing of Hancock yet who played ten games during the QRL's BMD Women's Premiership earlier this year for the Western Clydsdales.

Titans' coach Karyn Murphy - who took out the Dally M NRLW coach of the year award in 2023 - had nothing but praise for the departing veteran.

"Steph has been an absolute trailblazer for our game. It's been an honour to have had her part of the Titans since day dot," Murphy said in the statement.

"Not only has Steph been a great contributor on-field, but her off-field role in helping mentor and nurture the next generation of talent coming through has been pivotal to their success – helping grow their confidence across each season.

"She's been a great servant of our game and I commend her for her desire to continue playing the game after all she has achieved not only at a NRLW level, but for Queensland and the Jillaroos as well.

"As a former teammate of Steph's before coaching her at the Titans, I've been lucky to share plenty of special moments across her illustrious career, and I wish her the best of luck in her future endeavours."

The 2024 NRLW season gets underway on Thursday, July 25 with a stand-alone clash between the Newcastle Knights and Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium. The Titans get their season underway on Sunday, July 28 in Wollongong against the St George Illawarra Dragons.