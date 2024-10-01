The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed the re-signing of utility forward Chris Randall.

The dummy half, who has also spent plenty of time playing across other roles in the middle third throughout the course of 2024, has been a key cog for Des Hasler's side, and now will continue to be so.

His new contract will ensure he remains at Robina until at least the end of 2027, with the 28-year-old set to head into the back-end of his career with the club.

Randall took a considerable amount of time to break into first grade at the Newcastle Knights, but has now racked up 74 NRL games, with the last 45 of them coming as a Titan since he made the switch to the club at the start of 2023 in what was viewed at the time as a surprise player swap with winger Greg Marzhew who went the other way.

The hooker was one of only three players to take part in every game for the Gold Coast during 2024 and said he was thrilled to have re-signed with the club.

"I've really enjoyed my time here on the Gold Coast and I'm thrilled to be remaining a Titan until the end of 2027," he said in a statement confirming the news.

"I took a chance moving up here at the end of 2022 and it's really paid off. It's a great place to raise my young family and I have full belief that we can bring success to the Coast in the next few years.

"I've really enjoyed playing under Des and the boys, and I'm really excited for what's to come with what we're building here at the Titans."

Randall, who joined the club's leadership group in 2024, will look to take his game to another level in 2025 where he will continue filling multiple roles while working alongside Sam Verrills as the club's solution at dummy half.