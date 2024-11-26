The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed the immediate departure of forward Keenan Palasia.

Able to play in the middle and on the edge, Palasia joined the Titans ahead of the 2024 season and was one of the first players confirmed to switch clubs for the season, all the way back in November of 2022.

He finished his stint at the Brisbane Broncos at the end of 2023 with 53 NRL games across five seasons under his belt, but struggled to live up to his potential on the Gold Coast, despite injuries around him opening the door of opportunity in Des Hasler's side.

Despite that, he only managed 15 games for the Titans and has now been released from the second year of his contract at Parkwood, where the Titans are loaded with forwards in both the middle and on the edge.

That will enable him to head to the Leeds Rhinos in the English Super League where he has signed a two-year deal for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The 28-year-old will link up with the side coached by Brad Arthur alongside a handful of players with NRL experience.

Maika Sivo has also made the call to switch to Leeds and link up with his former mentor at the Eels, while Lachie Miller, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Sam Lisone and English winger Ryan Hall are also at the club.