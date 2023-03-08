Despite being named on the team sheet against the Dragons this weekend, Kieran Foran is unlikely to play with coach Justin Holbrook naming his likely replacement.

After being forced off the field with a knee injury in the Titans opener, Foran is set to be out for the next three weeks. This continues the horrid run of injuries he has suffered in the past decade.

The new transfer has been remarkable for the club over the pre-season challenge. Leading by example, his experience comes into full effect when the game goes down to the wire.

Speaking on SEN 1170 Sportsday yesterday, Titans head coach Justin Holbrook delivered his opinion on the injury and who is likely to replace him.

"He only had his scan late this afternoon and the physios are pretty confident it (the injury) is a PCL, the back one but it's also his medial," he said.

"It's not major, which is great but I'm certain he won't play this weekend. We're confident it will be a three-week type of injury, we're waiting for that to be definitely confirmed."

With Foran likely to miss the next three weeks, it has allowed Jayden Campbell to step up. Holbrook admitted on the radio that Campbell will take over the reins of the No.6 jersey.

"We'll have a chat about it tomorrow, we had that plan going into the game (Campbell filling in at six), it's always awkward as a back sitting on the bench as a back, you could come on at anytime, anywhere," Holbrook continued.

"Having a full week ahead of his, I'm not sure, we'll have to have a chat about it, he's trained everywhere during preseason, and he defends really well JC."

"I'm comfortable for him to play six."

Primarily a fullback, the 22-year-old Campbell will have a tough time getting suited to the No.6 jersey.

However, his play-making skill is above average with many critics believing he should have played five-eighth a long time ago.