It has been revealed that the Parramatta Eels must make a call on Josh Addo-Carr's club option by June.

News Corp is reporting that the winger will be able to head to the open market for a different deal with a rival club from June if Parramatta does not pick up the one-year club option in his deal.

That comes after Addo-Carr signed on with the Eels following his axing at the Canterbury Bulldogs, which followed an off-field incident ahead of the opening week of the 2024 NRL finals series.

In what was the Bulldogs' first finals game in eight years, Addo-Carr withdrew himself from the game after failing a roadside drug test.

His axing saw the Bulldogs put the foot down on off-field behaviour in a way few clubs have over the years, although, before that, Addo-Carr had been linked to an early exit from the club with the St George Illawarra Dragons reportedly interested.

His eventual signing with the Eels came on far less money - and with far less job security - than the former New South Wales State of Origin and Australian Kangaroos Test winger was originally going after.

Whether he slots straight into Jason Ryles' best 17 is also up for debate.

The departures of Blaize Talagi to the Penrith Panthers and Clint Gutherson to the St George Illawarra Dragons at fullback are offset by the arrival of Isaiah Iongi from the Penrith Panthers, while former Dragon and 2024 New South Wales debutant Zac Lomax are guaranteed a spot in the back five.

Whether that is on the wing or at centre remains to be seen, with Will Penisini likely the only other player guaranteed a spot in the back five.

That leaves two spots - at least one, if not two - on the wing, and a possible spot at centre, with Addo-Carr joined in the race for them by the likes of Sean Russell, Haze Dunster and Bailey Simonsson, who is viewed as the front-runner for a spot after impressing over the last two years in blue and gold.

There is no minimum game requirement for Addo-Carr to have his option activated for 2026, and it will be entirely up to the club's discretion over the first half of the year.