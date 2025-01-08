The Wests Tigers have reportedly backflipped on the future of outside back Brent Naden.

Off-contract at the end of the coming season, Naden was one of a host of players who were reportedly given permission to head elsewhere during the 2024 campaign.

The Tigers did manage to shed a handful of contracted players out of that, with John Bateman heading to the North Queensland Cowboys, Isaiah Papali'i and Asu Kepaoa making the switch to the Penrith Panthers, and Jayden Sullivan joining the South Sydney Rabbitohs for the 2025 season on loan before potentially returning to the Tigers for the final two years of his deal.

The Tigers have made it clear Sullivan is allowed to leave for good, along with a host of other players on contract for at least the 2025 campaign as they attempt to flip their fortunes.

Naden was rumoured to be among them throughout a 2024 campaign where he struggled to find a consistent spot in Benji Marshall's plans.

Despite potentially looking on the outer again for the 2025 season when it comes to the joint-venture's best 17, the 29-year-old has started the pre-season in superb form per a News Corp report, and the club now have no interest in having him walk away.

“He has come back with a great attitude,” Tigers boss Shane Richardson told the publication.

“He is a completely different player.”

It's understood Naden will push for a spot on the wing at the Tigers, fighting the likes of Sunia Turuva and Jeral Skelton, who have joined the club this off-season from the Penrith Panthers and Canterbury Bulldogs respectively, as well as Charlie Staines, who is another player potentially on the outer at Concord.