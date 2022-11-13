David Klemmer and Jackson Hastings are the latest two players to be linked with moves between the Newcastle Knights and Wests Tigers, with the two clubs reportedly in conversations over a swap.

It's the latest development in Newcastle's long-term pursuit of adding to their halves depth for the 2023 campaign.

An area the men from the Hunter struggled in during the 2022 season, they have had both Anthony Milford and Jake Clifford depart the club since the end of the season for the Dolphins and the English Super League respectively, with their only signing to date being Tyson Gamble out of the Brisbane Broncos.

Phoenix Crossland and Adam Clune are also at the club, while young gun Simi Sasagi played mainly from the bench last year and could ultimately develop into a ballplaying middle forward or centre, rather than a half.

That has left the Knights short on depth in the halves and previously continuing their chase of Luke Brooks, however, The Daily Telegraph are now reporting the club will instead target Jackson Hastings in a player swap deal.

Hastings, Brooks and Adam Doueihi are all vying to play minutes in the halves for the Tigers, although the departure of anyone of the trio would leave the joint venture short on depth at the club.

That said though, it's understood the Tigers are open to the idea of acquiring Klemmer, with the club looking for more grunt in the middle third after a year where they were regularly well beaten.

The Tigers finished at the bottom of the NRL ladder and with one of the competition's worst defensive records, with Hastings transitioning into a lock forward role towards the end of the season.

Klemmer, although seemingly out of the Origin picture, is still one of the most spirited and hard-working forwards in the game and could bring plenty to a young Tigers pack.

It's understood the Knights, who had issues with Klemmer throughout the season, view Hastings as the ideal halves partner to Kalyn Ponga should he make the switch, while Klemmer takes up significant salary cap space and may not play on at the Knights beyond the end of 2023 given his contract is due to expire.