Moved on by the Parramatta Eels at the end of their season, a team has reportedly entered talks with uncontracted playmaker Daejarn Asi for 2025.

Spending the last two seasons at the Parramatta Eels, following stints with the North Queensland Cowboys and New Zealand Warriors, Asi was among 11 players who were farewelled by the club at their end-of-season awards night.

Appearing in 14 matches this season in either the centres or halves, the two-time Samoan international has shown he is yet to reach his potential but remains uncontracted for next season as he looks to continue his rugby league career.

He has also played in both the NSW Cup and QLD Cup, where the 24-year-old has been biding his time for regular first-team opportunities.

Without a team for the 2025 season, Asi and his management have entered talks with Super League club Castleford Tigers about him signing with the club and moving overseas, per Rugby League Live.

According to the publication, Asi is keen to explore his options overseas in the United Kingdom, and the Tigers are confident in securing his signature for next season.

A likely move to the club would see him play alongside fellow international quota players Jacob Miller, Elie El-Zakhem, Nixon Putt, Sylvester Namo, Tex Hoy, Liam Horne and former Eels teammate Zac Cini.

This coincides with his former team being linked with a move for Dean Hawkins (South Sydney Rabbitohs) and Thomas Weaver (Gold Coast Titans) as they look to find a back-up playmaker for stars Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses.