The West Tigers have agreed to release Asu Kepaoa from the final year of his contract, effective immediately, allowing him to sign a new deal with the Penrith Panthers.

Kepaoa has officially signed with the Panthers until the end of the 2025 season and will join the club this week.

The 24-year-old has played 42 NRL games and this year marks his fifth season with the West Tigers.

“We're extremely pleased to welcome AJ to the club,” Panthers General Manager of Football Shane Elford said to Panthers Media.

“AJ is a talented player who we believe will flourish in the Panthers system, and we have confidence this signing will have a positive impact on both him and our club.”

Asu Kepaoa has played as a centre, winger, and second-row for the Tigers and made his debut in 2020.

"On behalf of the club I want to thank AJ for his contribution over the past few years," Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said.

“This is an outcome that works for all parties, and we wish AJ the very best with his future.”

